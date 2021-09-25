Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 255.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 443.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 36.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,101 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average is $112.32.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

