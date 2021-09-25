Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NS. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,505,000 after buying an additional 7,736,142 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 734,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 342,689 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth $4,121,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 510,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NS opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.