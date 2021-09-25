Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $428,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBRG. Raymond James began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

