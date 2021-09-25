Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 416.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,847,000.

LDP opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

