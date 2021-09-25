Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.50

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08), with a volume of 21651139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.49 ($0.11).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.15.

About Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

