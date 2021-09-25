Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Gap Down to $10.17

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $9.70. Rockley Photonics shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 13,716 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.75 and a beta of -0.07.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.