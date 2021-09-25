Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 350 by Credit Suisse Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 350 price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

