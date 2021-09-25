Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,766 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $65,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Roku by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Roku by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,213,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,912,000 after buying an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.58.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $321.89 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $176.63 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.89.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.