Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) versus Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Critical Survey

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Romeo Power alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Romeo Power and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00

Romeo Power currently has a consensus target price of $10.18, indicating a potential upside of 96.43%. Holley has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 19.78%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Holley.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08% Holley N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Holley’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 77.42 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -9.59 Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Holley has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Romeo Power.

Summary

Holley beats Romeo Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.