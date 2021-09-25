Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 2,800 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,664.38 ($47.88).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,484 ($45.52) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,529.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,369.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The company has a market capitalization of £81.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Insiders purchased a total of 25,470 shares of company stock worth $89,791,888 in the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.