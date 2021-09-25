Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,950 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,940.55 ($25.35).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,528.40 ($19.97) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,536.25 ($20.07). The stock has a market cap of £118.96 billion and a PE ratio of 29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,430.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,391.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.28%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

