Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth $12,746,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,326,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $115,858.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,917.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $38,829.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,082 shares of company stock worth $6,671,967. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazydays stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $237.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

