Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,801 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,801 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 120.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

