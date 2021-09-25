Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 37,327 Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,327 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of FG New America Acquisition worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OPFI opened at $8.15 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

