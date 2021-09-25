Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,360 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MSTR opened at $599.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $629.02. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.99 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total value of $654,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total value of $929,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.