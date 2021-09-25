Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,899 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Tricida worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Tricida by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 729,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at about $14,042,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth about $1,849,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

TCDA stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $223.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.34. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.81.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

