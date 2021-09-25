Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 658 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

