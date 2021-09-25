Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.2% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 388,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $524,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.2% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 370.57 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

