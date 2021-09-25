Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.08

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.08 and last traded at $87.08, with a volume of 1602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.46.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.
The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $2,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.