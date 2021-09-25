Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.08

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.08 and last traded at $87.08, with a volume of 1602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The business had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $2,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

