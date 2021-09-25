S.Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $992,098.00 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $17,765.09 and $992,098.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00053571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00121828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043323 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.