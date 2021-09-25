Sagil Capital LLP Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 242,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima makes up approximately 1.1% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 89,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOMA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $822.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LOMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

