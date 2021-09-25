salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $325.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

CRM stock traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,368,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36. The stock has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

