Sanderson Farms, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Sanderson Farms has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sanderson Farms has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $13.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

SAFM opened at $188.54 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $114.87 and a twelve month high of $197.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average of $175.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

