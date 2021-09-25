Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on October 19th

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Sanderson Farms has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sanderson Farms has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $13.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of SAFM opened at $188.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.95. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $114.87 and a 1 year high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

