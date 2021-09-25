Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SDVKY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.15. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at $444,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

