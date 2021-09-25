Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.89.

SAP stock opened at C$32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$32.05 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.30.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saputo will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

