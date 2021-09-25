Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $777.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $737.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.65. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $339.00 and a 12-month high of $947.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.