Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

STSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.