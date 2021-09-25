Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €200.00 ($235.29) price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

