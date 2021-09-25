Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report $134.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.95 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $176.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $602.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.68 million to $650.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $748.39 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

