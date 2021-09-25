Scry.info (DDD) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.82 million and $2,127.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00056709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00126560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043307 BTC.

About Scry.info

DDD is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

