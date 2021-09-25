SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $132 million-$134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.13 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $17.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

