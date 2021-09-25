Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Radius Health worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Radius Health by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Radius Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.91. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

