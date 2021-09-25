Sei Investments Co. Has $461,000 Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,707 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

