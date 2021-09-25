Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,461 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 889,226 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,042.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 521,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 53.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 364,285 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after purchasing an additional 261,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $6,913,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRIM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.