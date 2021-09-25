Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 66.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

