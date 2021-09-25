Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14. WalkMe Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

