SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEMrush were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEMR. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMR stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $167,960.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $382,110.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,043.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

