Serum Price Down 27.9% This Week (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $7.56 or 0.00017802 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $285.35 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00053427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00121719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043363 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

