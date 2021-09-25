Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.46 Million

Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce $199.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.80 million to $205.68 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $130.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $743.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $727.70 million to $753.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $966.78 million, with estimates ranging from $922.40 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shake Shack stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $63.49 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -145.76 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 38.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $94,400,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 39.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after buying an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $24,296,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.