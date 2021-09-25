Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 224,194 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,127,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,753,852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83. The company has a market cap of $246.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.