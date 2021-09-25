Shell Asset Management Co. Has $16.72 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $16,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $115.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.47.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

