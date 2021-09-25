Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,619 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,944 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $18,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $4,960,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.61. 993,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $204.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.57.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

