Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.56). Shift Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 87.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,218,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $114,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $644.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

