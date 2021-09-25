Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €185.80 ($218.59).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €137.00 ($161.18) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €139.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €157.76.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.