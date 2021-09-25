Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAEYY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAEYY traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 701. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

