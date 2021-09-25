Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Down 2.9%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.22 and last traded at $57.25. Approximately 767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 343,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.93.

SILK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

