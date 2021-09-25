Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.06. 9,572,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,482,807. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after buying an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sirius XM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 610,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sirius XM by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sirius XM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

