SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after acquiring an additional 80,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,998 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 521,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. Analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

