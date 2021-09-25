SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $27.95

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.95, but opened at $29.02. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 1,550 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.96.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 691,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,036 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 451,442 shares during the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

